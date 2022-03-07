Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 767,216 shares during the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

