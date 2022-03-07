Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.86 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.50.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.82.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 39.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 23.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 191,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at $349,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 1,605.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 803,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

