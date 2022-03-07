Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of WSTG stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $141.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 34.52%.
About Wayside Technology Group (Get Rating)
Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.
