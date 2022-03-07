Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $141.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

