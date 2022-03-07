Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.
Shares of VBLT opened at $1.39 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
