Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.39 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.