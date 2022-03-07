Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WB. 86 Research raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.64.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. Weibo’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 995,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 669.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 971,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 948,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

