Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WB. 86 Research raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.64.
NASDAQ:WB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 995,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 669.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 971,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 948,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
