Short Interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Increases By 32.9%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in DouYu International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.