WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Up 33.2% in February

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,600 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 597,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,432,000 after purchasing an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of WNS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

WNS stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

