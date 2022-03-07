Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

