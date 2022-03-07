Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

CZR stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

