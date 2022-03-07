Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PGRE. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 1,488,792 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 1,343,507 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after buying an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after buying an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

