SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $325.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSSS. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SuRo Capital (Get Rating)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.