Entera Bio (ENTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENTX opened at $2.15 on Monday. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

