Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

