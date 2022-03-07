DA Davidson Weighs in on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BJ. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

BJ opened at $56.54 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.