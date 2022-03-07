Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.