Grupo Santander Begins Coverage on Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

GLFGF opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Global Fashion Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.20.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

