Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

