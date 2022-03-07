TD Securities Lowers First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNLIF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC assumed coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First National Financial stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. First National Financial has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.