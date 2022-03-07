TD Securities Lowers First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$42.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNLIF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC assumed coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First National Financial stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. First National Financial has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

