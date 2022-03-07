Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Raised to €8.80

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.40 ($8.31) to €8.80 ($9.89) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from €7.00 ($7.87) to €10.00 ($11.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.22) to €11.70 ($13.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Commerzbank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerzbank during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

