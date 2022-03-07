Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Raised to €8.80

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.40 ($8.31) to €8.80 ($9.89) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from €7.00 ($7.87) to €10.00 ($11.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.22) to €11.70 ($13.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.
Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
