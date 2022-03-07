Analyzing Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.4% of Amplitude shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Amplitude, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 2 4 5 0 2.27 Amplitude 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus target price of $101.90, suggesting a potential upside of 52.73%. Amplitude has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.79%. Given Amplitude’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -7.36% -2.73% -0.78% Amplitude N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Amplitude’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.02 billion 9.91 -$75.40 million ($0.50) -133.44 Amplitude $167.26 million 6.79 -$74.98 million N/A N/A

Amplitude has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM.

Summary

Amplitude beats Ceridian HCM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

