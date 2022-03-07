Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATHOF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ATHOF stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

