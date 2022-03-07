Analysts Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities also posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after purchasing an additional 344,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $181.66 on Monday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.16.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.