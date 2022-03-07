National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

NNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.