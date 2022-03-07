Tecsys Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TCS opened at C$30.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$449.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.64. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$30.40 and a 1 year high of C$61.06.

Tecsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.