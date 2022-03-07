Mizuho Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,972,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 771,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.