Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “
Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.