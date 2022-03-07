Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

