Intellicheck (IDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 23,700 shares of company stock worth $129,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

