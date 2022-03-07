INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

INMB stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.58. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in INmune Bio by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

