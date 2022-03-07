Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $3.52 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $262.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 122,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 60,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

