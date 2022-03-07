TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $444.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,030 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,567,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,990,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 619,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,248,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 57,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

