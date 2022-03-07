TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “
NYSE:TTI opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $444.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26.
TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.