Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Avid Bioservices has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 2.20.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

