Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $5.04 on Monday. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 618,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,259. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

