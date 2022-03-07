Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $5.04 on Monday. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 618,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,259. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.
About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.
