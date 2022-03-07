Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hays in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10.

Get Hays alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hays stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. Hays has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Hays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.