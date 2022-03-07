Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$8.38 and a 12-month high of C$14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.13.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.