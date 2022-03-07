Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.
CCSI stock opened at 59.52 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of 57.43.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
