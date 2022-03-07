Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CCSI stock opened at 59.52 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of 57.43.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

