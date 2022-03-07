Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

