PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Raymond James

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PETQ. Benchmark started coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $666.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,083 shares of company stock worth $363,220. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

