Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of VIR opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

