iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

ICAD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $4.20 on Thursday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.21.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,475 shares of company stock worth $185,226. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

