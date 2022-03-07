Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Veracyte by 95.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Veracyte by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Veracyte by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

