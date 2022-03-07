Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) & NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Head to Head Review

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -8.39% -23.16% -9.30% Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33%

74.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Enservco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.97%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Enservco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Enservco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.42 billion 1.42 -$346.88 million ($0.56) -14.79 Enservco $15.68 million 0.98 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -1.24

Enservco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Enservco on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services. The Completion Services segment consists of fracturing services, wireline and pumping services, and completion support services, which includes the research and technology (R&T) department. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment consists of cementing services and coiled tubing services. The Well Support Services segment consists of rig services, fluids management services, and specialty well site services. The company was founded on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.