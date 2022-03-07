Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,287 shares of company stock worth $3,308,969 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alector by 14.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.18. Alector has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.