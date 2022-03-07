K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.00 ($16.85).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SDF shares. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.21) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of SDF stock opened at €22.81 ($25.63) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €8.03 ($9.02) and a 12 month high of €23.67 ($26.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.51.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

