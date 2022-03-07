Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Down 25.3% in February

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AFIB opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.71. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, cut their price objective on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

