Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

