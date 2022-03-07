Financial Contrast: Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Fifth Street Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $32.76 million 2.28 $7.90 million $1.07 9.34 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hennessy Advisors has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hennessy Advisors and Fifth Street Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 24.00% 9.73% 7.32% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors (Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About Fifth Street Asset Management (Get Rating)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

