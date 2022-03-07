$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.06. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $156.85 on Monday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.39 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,491,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

