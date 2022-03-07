Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MUR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.38.

MUR opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,677,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 377,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

