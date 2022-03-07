Analysts Offer Predictions for Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Group in a report released on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORN. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

