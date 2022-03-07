Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $424.54 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 211,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

